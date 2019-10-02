Primas Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.24 Million (PST)

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. One Primas token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0805 or 0.00000972 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, LBank, BCEX and OKEx. Over the last seven days, Primas has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. Primas has a market capitalization of $4.24 million and $1.09 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Primas Token Profile

Primas’ launch date was August 26th, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 tokens. The official website for Primas is primas.io. Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas.

Primas Token Trading

Primas can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Gate.io, OKEx and BCEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

