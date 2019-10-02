Prime-XI Hits One Day Volume of $3.00 (PXI)

Prime-XI (CURRENCY:PXI) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Prime-XI has a market cap of $5,507.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Prime-XI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prime-XI coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Over the last week, Prime-XI has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Prime-XI Coin Profile

Prime-XI (PXI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2014. Prime-XI’s total supply is 21,931,815 coins. Prime-XI’s official website is primexi.com. Prime-XI’s official Twitter account is @OfficialPXI and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prime-XI

Prime-XI can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prime-XI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prime-XI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prime-XI using one of the exchanges listed above.

