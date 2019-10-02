Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $43.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.79% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Progress offers the leading platform for developing and deploying mission-critical business applications. Progress empowers enterprises and ISVs to build and deliver cognitive-first applications that harness big data to derive business insights and competitive advantage. Progress offers leading technologies for easily building powerful user interfaces across any type of device, a reliable, scalable and secure backend platform to deploy modern applications, leading data connectivity to all sources, and award-winning predictive analytics that brings the power of machine learning to any organization. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. BidaskClub raised Progress Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Securities set a $50.00 target price on Progress Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

PRGS stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.46. 2,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,550. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.82. Progress Software has a one year low of $30.23 and a one year high of $47.60.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The software maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $115.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.83 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Progress Software will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Progress Software during the first quarter worth $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software during the second quarter worth $38,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software during the second quarter worth $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 30.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,329 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software during the second quarter worth $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

