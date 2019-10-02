Project Pai 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $398,650.00 (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Project Pai has a market capitalization of $24.94 million and approximately $398,650.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project Pai coin can now be purchased for about $0.0172 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OOOBTC, LBank, Huobi and Bitfinex. Over the last week, Project Pai has traded 2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00038118 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00006300 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $452.04 or 0.05405245 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000431 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000287 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About Project Pai

PAI is a coin. It launched on May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,625,269,500 coins and its circulating supply is 1,449,195,441 coins. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai. The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai.

Buying and Selling Project Pai

Project Pai can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Bitfinex, OOOBTC, HBUS, BitForex and LBank. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

