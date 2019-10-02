ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW) Trading Up 5.5%

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW) were up 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $51.26 and last traded at $50.63, approximately 2,455,976 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,249,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.83 and a 200 day moving average of $37.38.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a $0.2303 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 2.4%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 in the second quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 in the second quarter worth about $1,002,000.

About ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW)

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to three times (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (the Index). The Index is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The Index includes 30 large-cap, United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

