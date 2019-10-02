PUBLISH Price Up 37.3% Over Last Week (NEWS)

PUBLISH (CURRENCY:NEWS) traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 2nd. In the last week, PUBLISH has traded 37.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. PUBLISH has a market capitalization of $568,219.00 and $35,024.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PUBLISH token can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges including Hanbitco and DragonEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012133 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00190692 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.07 or 0.01015309 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000720 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00023578 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00090260 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PUBLISH Profile

PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 223,891,559 tokens. PUBLISH’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PUBLISH is publishprotocol.io. The official message board for PUBLISH is medium.com/publishprotocol.

PUBLISH Token Trading

PUBLISH can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hanbitco and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PUBLISH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PUBLISH using one of the exchanges listed above.

