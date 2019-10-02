PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

PureTech Health (LON:PRTC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 380 ($4.97) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target suggests a potential upside of 56.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on shares of PureTech Health from GBX 336 ($4.39) to GBX 347 ($4.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.97) target price on shares of PureTech Health in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of PureTech Health from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th.

PureTech Health stock traded down GBX 12 ($0.16) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 243 ($3.18). The company had a trading volume of 50,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,917. PureTech Health has a 12-month low of GBX 155.50 ($2.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 307 ($4.01). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 273.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 227.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $686.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.14, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69.

PureTech Health Company Profile

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

