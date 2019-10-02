Purplebricks Group (LON:PURP) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Purplebricks Group PLC (LON:PURP)’s stock price dropped 1.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 108 ($1.41) and last traded at GBX 108 ($1.41), approximately 44,602 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 717,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 109.80 ($1.43).

PURP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Purplebricks Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Purplebricks Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Purplebricks Group to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 186 ($2.43) to GBX 145 ($1.89) in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

Get Purplebricks Group alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 121.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 117.56. The firm has a market cap of $331.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00.

About Purplebricks Group (LON:PURP)

Purplebricks Group plc engages in real estate agency business in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, and Canada. It provides services relating to the sale and letting of properties. The company combines local property experts and technology to help make the process of selling, buying, or letting more convenient, transparent, and cost effective.

Read More: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Purplebricks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purplebricks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.