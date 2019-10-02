PwrCor (OTCMKTS:PWCO) Trading 11.1% Higher

Shares of PwrCor Inc (OTCMKTS:PWCO) traded up 11.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15, 135,075 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 647% from the average session volume of 18,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.11.

PwrCor Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PWCO)

PwrCor, Inc, doing business as Cornerstone Sustainable Energy, provides energy infrastructure and alternative energy solutions in the United States. It manages infrastructure projects, such as hospitals and universities for commercial and institutional customers. The company's projects include a combination of energy infrastructure components, including electrical power generation, steam production, or chilled water production projects, as well as the infrastructure to distribute these services.

