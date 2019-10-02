QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Shares of QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) rose 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.38 and last traded at $0.37, approximately 11,332 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 501,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

QUIK has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Roth Capital lowered QuickLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on QuickLogic in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered QuickLogic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on QuickLogic in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average of $0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.42.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 77.17% and a negative net margin of 120.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QuickLogic Co. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in QuickLogic by 731.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 66,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 58,438 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in QuickLogic by 38.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 148,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 41,219 shares during the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan boosted its holdings in QuickLogic by 22.7% during the second quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 270,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in QuickLogic by 797.2% during the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 1,131,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 1,005,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in QuickLogic by 10.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,167,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 385,317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.13% of the company’s stock.

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable and hearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), and programming hardware and design software solutions.

