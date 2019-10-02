QYNO 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $69.00 (QNO)

QYNO (CURRENCY:QNO) traded 35.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 1st. During the last week, QYNO has traded down 54.7% against the US dollar. One QYNO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, CryptoBridge and BiteBTC. QYNO has a market cap of $872.00 and $69.00 worth of QYNO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

QYNO Profile

QNO is a coin. QYNO’s total supply is 2,511,458 coins and its circulating supply is 1,075,172 coins. QYNO’s official Twitter account is @QynoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. QYNO’s official website is www.qyno.org.

QYNO Coin Trading

QYNO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CryptoBridge and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QYNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QYNO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QYNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

