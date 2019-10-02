Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) to announce earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Rapid7’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Rapid7 posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rapid7 will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rapid7.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.26. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 39.52% and a negative net margin of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $78.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

RPD has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird set a $72.00 price objective on Rapid7 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Rapid7 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Rapid7 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.06.

In other Rapid7 news, CFO Jeffrey Kalowski sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $2,014,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $1,104,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,462 shares of company stock valued at $7,610,674 over the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Rapid7 in the 1st quarter valued at $344,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Rapid7 in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,109,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 305.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 423,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,429,000 after buying an additional 318,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPD traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.25. 327,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,024. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Rapid7 has a twelve month low of $26.27 and a twelve month high of $66.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.81 and a beta of 1.23.

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

