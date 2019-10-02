Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Research Coverage Started at SunTrust Banks

Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

RPD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $72.00 target price on Rapid7 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 15th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Nomura started coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Rapid7 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.06.

Shares of NASDAQ RPD traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.12. 674,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,739. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.68 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Rapid7 has a 52 week low of $26.27 and a 52 week high of $66.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.99.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $78.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.14 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 39.52% and a negative net margin of 17.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Rapid7 will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 20,000 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $1,104,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter Kaes sold 12,881 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $644,436.43. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,462 shares of company stock worth $7,610,674. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPD. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 412.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

