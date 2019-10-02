RChain (RHOC) Achieves Market Cap of $10.11 Million

RChain (CURRENCY:RHOC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 2nd. During the last seven days, RChain has traded down 17.1% against the dollar. One RChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0270 or 0.00000323 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX, Bitinka and AirSwap. RChain has a total market capitalization of $10.11 million and $5,629.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012007 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00190248 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.67 or 0.01011824 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000710 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00024070 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00091071 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

RChain Token Profile

RChain’s genesis date was December 1st, 2016. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 373,789,868 tokens. RChain’s official website is www.rchain.coop. RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop. The official message board for RChain is medium.com/rchain-cooperative. The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling RChain

RChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bilaxy, ChaoEX, AirSwap, Bitinka, BitMart, IDEX and OOOBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

