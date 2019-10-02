RDI Reit (LON:RDI) Cut to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of RDI Reit (LON:RDI) to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have GBX 140 ($1.83) price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RDI. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.57) price target on shares of RDI Reit in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.57) price target on shares of RDI Reit in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an add rating on shares of RDI Reit in a research report on Tuesday.

RDI Reit stock traded up GBX 2.60 ($0.03) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 115.20 ($1.51). 228,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,120,000. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 106.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 117.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.78. The company has a market cap of $441.09 million and a PE ratio of 15.16. RDI Reit has a one year low of GBX 98.40 ($1.29) and a one year high of GBX 175 ($2.29).

RDI Reit Company Profile

RDI is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (UK-REIT) committed to becoming the UK's leading income focused REIT. The Company's income-led business model and strategic priorities are designed to offer shareholders superior, sustainable and growing income returns, with a target growth in underlying earnings per share of 3%-5% across the medium term.

