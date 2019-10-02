Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) to announce earnings per share of $0.85 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Realogy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.81. Realogy reported earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Realogy will report full year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.36. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Realogy.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Realogy had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

RLGY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point set a $7.00 target price on shares of Realogy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stephens downgraded shares of Realogy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Realogy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Realogy in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Realogy from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.29.

NYSE:RLGY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.51. 1,758,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,483,632. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Realogy has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $20.94. The firm has a market cap of $720.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Realogy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Realogy by 21,411.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Realogy by 140.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Realogy in the second quarter worth $27,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Realogy by 337.4% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Realogy by 1,373.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter.

Realogy Company Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

