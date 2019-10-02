RefToken Achieves Market Cap of $259,144.00 (REF)

RefToken (CURRENCY:REF) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. RefToken has a total market capitalization of $259,144.00 and $445.00 worth of RefToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, RefToken has traded up 177.2% against the US dollar. One RefToken token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00003112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00038140 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00006244 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $445.31 or 0.05391878 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000424 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000308 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About RefToken

RefToken is a token. Its launch date was September 4th, 2017. RefToken’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,005,000 tokens. The Reddit community for RefToken is /r/RefToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RefToken’s official Twitter account is @RefToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. RefToken’s official website is reftoken.io.

RefToken Token Trading

RefToken can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RefToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RefToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RefToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

