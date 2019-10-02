Regis Resources (ASX:RRL) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.12

Shares of Regis Resources Limited (ASX:RRL) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.12 and traded as low as $4.83. Regis Resources shares last traded at $4.84, with a volume of 3,040,084 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of A$5.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$5.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08.

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Regis Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.84%.

In related news, insider James Mactier purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$5.14 ($3.64) per share, with a total value of A$51,360.00 ($36,425.53).

About Regis Resources (ASX:RRL)

Regis Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, evaluates, and develops gold projects in Australia. The company primarily owns 100% interests in the Duketon project located in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia; and the McPhillamys project situated to the west of Sydney in Central West New South Wales.

