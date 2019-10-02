Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,235 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group owned about 0.08% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 17.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,079,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $671,018,000 after buying an additional 4,119,029 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 4.3% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,615,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,782,000 after buying an additional 147,732 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 5.8% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,235,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,030,000 after buying an additional 67,303 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 0.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,201,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,163,000 after buying an additional 9,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 340.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 941,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,642,000 after buying an additional 727,998 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AMJ traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.17. 84,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,677,170. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 1 year low of $21.09 and a 1 year high of $28.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.73.

