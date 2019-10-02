Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Grows Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,963 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group owned about 0.10% of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 19.5% in the second quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ITM traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.28. The company had a trading volume of 42,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,911. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $45.86 and a 1-year high of $51.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.69.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.0914 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF Profile

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

