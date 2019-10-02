Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 17,390.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 294,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 292,677 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $45,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RGA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 24.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $491,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 30,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RGA traded down $2.09 on Wednesday, reaching $154.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,578. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a twelve month low of $127.84 and a twelve month high of $163.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $154.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.74.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 9.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RGA. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $173.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reinsurance Group of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.41, for a total transaction of $677,922.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,666,105.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arnoud W.A. Boot sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $116,096.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $1,271,243. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

