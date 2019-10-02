Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 839.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 490,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 438,264 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.74% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $46,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. 83.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RS shares. Longbow Research raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank set a $100.00 price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.89.

In other news, VP Arthur Ajemyan sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total value of $325,152.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,545.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE RS traded down $0.88 on Wednesday, hitting $98.27. 10,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,092. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.30. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a twelve month low of $68.62 and a twelve month high of $105.25.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is 24.61%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.