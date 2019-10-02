REMY COINTREAU/ADR (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

REMY COINTREAU/ADR (OTCMKTS:REMYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Remy Cointreau SA is an operator of Wine & Spirits market. The company’s portfolio consists of Rémy Martin and Louis XIII cognacs, the Cointreau liqueur as well as the Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore and The Botanist spirits. Remy Cointreau SA is headquartered in Cognac, France. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut REMY COINTREAU/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America cut REMY COINTREAU/ADR from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS REMYY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.00. The stock had a trading volume of 180 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,152. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 0.35. REMY COINTREAU/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. It operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. The company produces a range of cognacs under the Rémy Martin and Louis XIII brands. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, The Botanist, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, Westland, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

