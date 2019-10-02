Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY) Trading 3% Higher

Shares of Renesas Electronics Corp (OTCMKTS:RNECY) traded up 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.38 and last traded at $3.38, 800 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 17,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.28.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.67.

Renesas Electronics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RNECY)

Renesas Electronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers microcontrollers and microprocessors, amplifiers and buffers, analog devices, audio and video products, automotive products, data converters, interfaces, memory products, and optoelectronics, as well as peripherals; ICs for communication and power devices, factory automation, and motor/actuator drivers; and embedded system platforms.

Featured Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Renesas Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renesas Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.