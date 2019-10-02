Rentberry Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (BERRY)

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Rentberry has a total market capitalization of $88,295.00 and $2.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Rentberry has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. One Rentberry token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rentberry alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012009 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00190127 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.30 or 0.01008071 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000710 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00023651 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00090707 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Rentberry

Rentberry’s launch date was November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 tokens. The official website for Rentberry is ico.rentberry.com. The official message board for Rentberry is rentberry.com/blog. The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_.

Buying and Selling Rentberry

Rentberry can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rentberry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rentberry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rentberry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rentberry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.