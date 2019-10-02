Reviewing Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) & CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI)

Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) and CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tcr2 Therapeutics and CASI Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tcr2 Therapeutics N/A N/A -$24.25 million ($98.53) -0.14 CASI Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$27.47 million ($0.32) -10.19

CASI Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tcr2 Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Tcr2 Therapeutics and CASI Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tcr2 Therapeutics 0 1 5 0 2.83 CASI Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Tcr2 Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $27.80, suggesting a potential upside of 97.58%. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 114.72%. Given CASI Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CASI Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Tcr2 Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.2% of Tcr2 Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.2% of CASI Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 39.1% of Tcr2 Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.3% of CASI Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Tcr2 Therapeutics and CASI Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tcr2 Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A CASI Pharmaceuticals N/A -34.21% -29.54%

Summary

Tcr2 Therapeutics beats CASI Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tcr2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidates in pipeline comprise TC-210 mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors; TC-220 that targets MUC16 positive solid tumors; and TC-310 and TC-410 dual TRuC-T cell programs targeting CD19/22 and MSLN/MUC16, as well as TC-110 mono TRuC-T cells targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies. The company was formerly known as TCR2, Inc. and changed its name to TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. in November 2016. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical products and various therapeutics in China, the United States, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma. Its product pipeline also comprises ZEVALIN, an ibritumomab tiuxetan injection for intravenous use indicated for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory, low-grade, or follicular B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as for the treatment of patients with previously untreated follicular non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; and MARQIBO, a microtubule inhibitor to treat adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia. In addition, the company engages in the development of a portfolio of 26 FDA-approved abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs), including entecavir and tenofovir disoproxil fumarate indicated for hepatitis B virus; and 4 pipeline ANDAs that are pending FDA approval. Further, it is involved in developing ENMD-2076, an Aurora A/angiogenic kinase inhibitor that has completed Phase II studies for solid tumors, as well as various proprietary early-stage immune-oncological potential candidates in preclinical development. The company was formerly known as EntreMed, Inc. and changed its name to CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in June 2014. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

