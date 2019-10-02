RFG Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 7.4% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 41,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,003,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,455,000 after purchasing an additional 51,715 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 17.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 609,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,964,000 after purchasing an additional 88,445 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 69.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,537,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $566,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687,709 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 260.2% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 13,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 9,834 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RSG traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $86.41. 47,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,078,268. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.04. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.48 and a 52 week high of $90.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Republic Services had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.54%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 target price on Republic Services and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 target price on Republic Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James set a $93.00 target price on Republic Services and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.17.

In other news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 48,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $4,400,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,846 shares in the company, valued at $30,046,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 95,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $8,561,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 382,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,446,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,117 shares of company stock valued at $13,240,530. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

