RFG Advisory LLC Has $931,000 Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,521 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Illumina by 1,462.5% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 125 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Illumina news, SVP Mostafa Ronaghi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $3,020,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 86,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,209,823.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total value of $1,242,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 272,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,639,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,774 shares of company stock worth $14,949,385. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Illumina stock traded down $3.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $300.66. 188,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,464. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $313.61. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $263.30 and a 12 month high of $380.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 6.10. The firm has a market cap of $44.29 billion, a PE ratio of 52.56, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.09.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. Illumina had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 27.56%. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ILMN. Canaccord Genuity cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 12th. Argus lifted their price target on Illumina from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Illumina from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.92.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

