RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 9,326 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,326 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 5,514.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,672,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,737,358,000 after purchasing an additional 22,268,191 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,767,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,859,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,704 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 347,643,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,639,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953,857 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 7,471.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,771,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $177,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,523,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,038 shares during the last quarter. 54.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.16. 4,281,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,381,458. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.34. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $64.65 and a twelve month high of $86.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.13.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $661,999.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 189,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,445,432. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

