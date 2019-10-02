RFG Advisory LLC Sells 709 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,815 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in Intel by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 23,170 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Intel by 0.4% in the second quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,004 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 0.7% in the second quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 28,219 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 3.0% in the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apriem Advisors boosted its stake in Intel by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 7,074 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Intel news, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 13,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $699,094.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 450,591 shares in the company, valued at $23,146,859.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total value of $117,571.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,032 shares of company stock valued at $2,006,895 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on INTC shares. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intel from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Nomura set a $65.00 target price on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.09.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, reaching $50.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,194,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,019,720. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.89 and its 200-day moving average is $49.74. The stock has a market cap of $224.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $42.36 and a 52 week high of $59.59.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.70 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 28.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.51%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

