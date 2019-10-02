RFG Advisory LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 62,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,418,000. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPLV. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,813,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,063,000 after buying an additional 532,461 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,150,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,467,000 after buying an additional 1,156,275 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,144,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,097,000 after buying an additional 203,494 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,268,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,854,000 after buying an additional 218,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,169,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,401,000 after buying an additional 434,078 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $57.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,097,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,145,113. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.84. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $44.16 and a 1 year high of $58.14.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a $0.1018 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

