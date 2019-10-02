Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $40.64

Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.64 and traded as low as $40.27. Richards Packaging Income Fund shares last traded at $40.42, with a volume of 23,354 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.87, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$40.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$40.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.46 million and a PE ratio of 19.10.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Richards Packaging Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.65%.

Richards Packaging Income Fund Company Profile (TSE:RPI.UN)

Richards Packaging Income Fund, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes packaging products in Canada and the United States. It offers plastic and glass containers, and metal and plastic closures. The company also distributes various injection molded containers and packaging systems, as well as offers design and development, and logistics management services.

