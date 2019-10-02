Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) dropped 6.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.80 and last traded at $18.80, approximately 1,404 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.20.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.82.

About Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF)

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. imports, distributes, and manufactures specialty hardware and complementary products in Canada and the United States. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

