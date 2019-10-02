River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Acquires Shares of 31,721 Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,778,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,650,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,808,749,000 after buying an additional 63,734 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,169,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,052,000 after buying an additional 185,656 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 52.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,432,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $724,679,000 after buying an additional 2,895,732 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 51.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,113,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,298,000 after buying an additional 1,397,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 4.1% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,274,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,645,000 after buying an additional 89,285 shares in the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $207,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,988,344. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $1,625,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,669.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,037,330. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AJG stock traded down $1.55 on Tuesday, hitting $88.02. The stock had a trading volume of 339,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,325. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.19 and a 200 day moving average of $86.03. The stock has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 12-month low of $68.19 and a 12-month high of $92.74.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.86%.

AJG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays set a $107.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arthur J Gallagher & Co currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.63.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

