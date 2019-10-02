RM (LON:RM) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $258.57

RM plc (LON:RM)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $258.57 and traded as low as $266.00. RM shares last traded at $271.50, with a volume of 176,787 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RM shares. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RM in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RM in a research report on Monday, July 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 258.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 243.63.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. RM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.36%.

About RM (LON:RM)

RM plc supplies products, services, and solutions to educational markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: RM Resources, RM Results, and RM Education. The RM Resources division provides curriculum and education resources for schools and nurseries through direct sales force, online, and direct catalogue.

