Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Shares Up 6.8%

Shares of Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ:RMTI) shot up 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.55 and last traded at $2.52, 198,589 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 43% from the average session volume of 351,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.36.

A number of research firms have commented on RMTI. Ifs Securities lowered shares of Rockwell Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rockwell Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Rockwell Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.65.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $191.47 million, a PE ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.85.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 143.68%. The firm had revenue of $14.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Rockwell Medical Inc will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rockwell Medical news, insider David S. Richmond bought 161,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $476,298.15. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 179,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,165.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David S. Richmond bought 68,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $198,687.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 179,039 shares in the company, valued at $517,422.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 244,789 shares of company stock worth $718,898 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMTI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 5,456.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 9,713 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Institutional investors own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis. The company offers Triferic, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores; and Calcitriol, an active vitamin D injection for the management of hypocalcemia in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis.

