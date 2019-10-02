Rosenblatt Securities Reiterates “$184.00” Price Target for Spotify (NYSE:SPOT)

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) received a $184.00 target price from equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued on Sunday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 61.55% from the stock’s current price.

SPOT has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Spotify in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI cut shares of Spotify from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Spotify from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down from $155.00) on shares of Spotify in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Spotify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Spotify has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.27.

Get Spotify alerts:

Shares of NYSE SPOT traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.90. 2,055,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,558,631. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -189.83 and a beta of 1.91. Spotify has a 1 year low of $103.29 and a 1 year high of $180.66.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Spotify had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 13.23%. Equities analysts anticipate that Spotify will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new position in Spotify in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Spotify by 148.9% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Spotify in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Spotify by 253.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Spotify in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 49.05% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.