Royal Bank of Canada Has $37.06 Million Holdings in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 658,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,033 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.41% of Davita worth $37,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Davita by 1.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Davita by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Davita by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Davita by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in shares of Davita by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Davita alerts:

Shares of NYSE DVA traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.84. 111,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,508,317. Davita Inc has a 1-year low of $43.40 and a 1-year high of $79.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.82.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Davita had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 1.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Davita Inc will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

DVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Davita from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair cut Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Davita in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Davita from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Davita from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.31.

Davita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Davita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.