Royal Bank of Canada Has $43.65 Million Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 256,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,207 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.20% of Parker-Hannifin worth $43,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1,570.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,260,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,251,000 after buying an additional 2,124,824 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,529,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,638,000 after buying an additional 1,260,312 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,912,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $827,567,000 after buying an additional 622,437 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,642,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,129,314,000 after acquiring an additional 616,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 17,582.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 511,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,156,000 after acquiring an additional 508,670 shares during the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock traded down $4.61 on Tuesday, hitting $176.00. 563,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780,556. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $170.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.56. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a one year low of $140.82 and a one year high of $190.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.70%.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.35, for a total value of $412,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,164.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 32,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.68, for a total transaction of $5,801,454.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,520,199.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,234 shares of company stock valued at $10,722,479. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on PH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $164.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $186.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $178.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.80.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

