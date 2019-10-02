Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stake in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,116,752 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,655 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.25% of Citizens Financial Group worth $39,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 23,866.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 243.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 739.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 162.6% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. 96.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CFG has been the topic of several research reports. Argus upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $41.50 to $40.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.42.

In other news, Director Charles John Koch acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.45 per share, with a total value of $486,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 68,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,231,943.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CFG traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,188,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,844,249. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.62 and a fifty-two week high of $39.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.22 and its 200-day moving average is $34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.47.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 8.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

