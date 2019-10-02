Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stock Holdings in Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) by 536.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,343,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,975,022 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.81% of Stars Group worth $39,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TSG. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Stars Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 619,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,827,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in Stars Group by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,294,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,689,000 after purchasing an additional 874,007 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M lifted its holdings in Stars Group by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Knott David M now owns 470,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after purchasing an additional 228,880 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Stars Group by 2,311.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 398,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after purchasing an additional 381,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Stars Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,907,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,406,000 after purchasing an additional 41,755 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSG traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.38. 107,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,756,459. Stars Group Inc has a 12-month low of $12.59 and a 12-month high of $25.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.53.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Stars Group had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $637.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Stars Group Inc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Stars Group in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Stars Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered Stars Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stars Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.24.

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

