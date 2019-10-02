Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 394,693 Shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,404,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 394,693 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.56% of NRG Energy worth $49,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 48,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 14,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NRG traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.28. 1,008,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,384,294. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.77. NRG Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $32.63 and a 52 week high of $43.66.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.08). NRG Energy had a net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.11%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NRG Energy Inc will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on NRG shares. Morgan Stanley raised NRG Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Goldman Sachs Group raised NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine lowered NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on NRG Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

