Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 75,134 Shares of Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 613,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,134 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.23% of WPP worth $38,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in WPP by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in WPP in the 2nd quarter worth $412,000. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. grew its holdings in WPP by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. now owns 21,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in WPP in the 2nd quarter worth $541,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in WPP by 416.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 31,741 shares during the last quarter. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WPP alerts:

WPP stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.74. The stock had a trading volume of 115,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,823. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.77. Wpp Plc has a 52 week low of $50.31 and a 52 week high of $75.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.00.

WPP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WPP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. WPP presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

WPP Profile

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

Featured Article: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP).

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.