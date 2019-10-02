Royal Bank of Canada Sells 39,073 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 367,624 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 39,073 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.50% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $46,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 393 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WST traded down $1.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,732. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.50 and a 200-day moving average of $125.86. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.75 and a 12 month high of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.27.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.17. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The firm had revenue of $469.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.35%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WST shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. West Pharmaceutical Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.72.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

