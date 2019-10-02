Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $38.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.42% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SANDY SPRING is a bank holding company for Sandy Spring National Bank of Maryland. The bank is community oriented, and conducts a full-service commercial banking business through community offices located in Montgomery, Howard, Prince George’s and Anne Arundel counties in Maryland. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SASR. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.25 target price on the stock. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sandy Spring Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.45.

SASR traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.21. 8,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,705. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 52 week low of $29.83 and a 52 week high of $39.92.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 27.80%. The firm had revenue of $82.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

