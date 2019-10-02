Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 109,300 Shares of ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 6,072.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 111,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,300 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $3,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARCB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcBest in the second quarter worth about $11,612,000. Burney Co. raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 2,419.2% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 170,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,249,000 after buying an additional 163,710 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 33.3% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 395,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,107,000 after buying an additional 98,634 shares during the period. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 35.6% in the first quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 352,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,866,000 after buying an additional 92,655 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcBest in the second quarter worth about $2,500,000. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARCB traded down $1.01 on Tuesday, hitting $29.44. 5,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,710. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.18. The firm has a market cap of $784.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.97. ArcBest Corp has a one year low of $24.68 and a one year high of $50.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.03). ArcBest had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $771.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ArcBest Corp will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ARCB shares. SunTrust Banks set a $35.00 price objective on ArcBest and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised ArcBest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. BidaskClub raised ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on ArcBest from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised ArcBest from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.13.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

