Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 3,759 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 247.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $3,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Alleghany by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 44 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alleghany in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alleghany by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new position in Alleghany in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alleghany in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alleghany stock traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $796.22. 34,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,824. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Alleghany Co. has a 12 month low of $574.42 and a 12 month high of $802.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $763.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $691.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.36 and a beta of 0.62.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $12.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.48 by $2.92. Alleghany had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.78 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alleghany Co. will post 42.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on Y shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $809.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $735.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Alleghany and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $775.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $661.25.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

