Schroder Investment Management Group Has $2.58 Million Stake in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 133.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,159 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IRM. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 3,639.5% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,418,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,134 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,733,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,431,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,513 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 34.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,906,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,624,000 after acquiring an additional 990,959 shares during the period. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 109.5% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,258,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,387,000 after acquiring an additional 657,795 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,655,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,523,000 after acquiring an additional 384,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Keddy sold 6,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Iron Mountain from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.20.

IRM stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,642,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Iron Mountain Inc has a twelve month low of $29.28 and a twelve month high of $37.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.53.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.611 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.63%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 106.09%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.