Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Stock Position in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 1,307.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,904 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 51,004 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in MAXIMUS were worth $3,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMS. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MAXIMUS in the first quarter worth approximately $258,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in MAXIMUS by 76.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,406 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 31,295 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in MAXIMUS by 13.2% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 189,730 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,467,000 after acquiring an additional 22,184 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in MAXIMUS by 1,182.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 68,077 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 62,768 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in MAXIMUS by 4.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 653,828 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $46,409,000 after acquiring an additional 27,504 shares during the period. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MMS shares. ValuEngine lowered MAXIMUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on MAXIMUS from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of MAXIMUS in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of MMS traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.51. 9,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,299. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $82.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.87.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The health services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. MAXIMUS had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $730.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total transaction of $1,997,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,852 shares in the company, valued at $12,530,906.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total value of $936,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 337,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,367,686.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,818,130. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About MAXIMUS

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

