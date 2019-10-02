SDL (LON:SDL) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $513.52

SDL plc (LON:SDL) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $513.52 and traded as high as $537.84. SDL shares last traded at $520.00, with a volume of 17,072 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SDL shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 775 ($10.13) price objective on shares of SDL in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SDL in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $471.71 million and a P/E ratio of 27.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.10, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 498.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 513.52.

About SDL (LON:SDL)

SDL plc provides content management and language translation services. It operates through Language Services, Language Technologies, and Global Content Technologies segments. The company offers translation services; enterprise, desktop, and statistical machine translation technologies; and content and knowledge management technologies.

